UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand PM Takes Pay Cut As Virus Hits Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

New Zealand PM takes pay cut as virus hits economy

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday she will take a 20 percent pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern said her personal salary, those of her fellow ministers and of top public servants would be slashed by a fifth for six months.

The move will see Ardern's annual pay fall from around NZ$470,000 (US$285,000) to NZ$376,000, costing her about NZ$47,000 over the six-month period.

"While it in itself won't shift the government's overall fiscal position, it is about leadership," she told reporters.

"This was always just going to be an acknowledgement of the hit that many New Zealanders will be taking at the moment." The centre-left leader said the cut would not be implemented across the public service.

"Many people in our public sector are frontline essential workers -- nurses, police, healthcare professionals," Ardern said.

"We are not suggesting pay cuts here, nor would New Zealanders find that appropriate." New Zealand is in the midst of a four-week COVID-19 lockdown that has paralysed the economy, with thousands of jobs losses already announced.

Economic modelling released by the Treasury department this week predicted unemployment -- currently about 4.0 percent -- could soar to almost 26 percent in a worst-case scenario.

Ardern said her wage cut was a small contribution to easing pay inequalities in society.

"If ever there was a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now," she said.

"This is where we can take action which is why we have."Opposition leader Simon Bridges said that he would also take a 20 percent pay cut.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police From Government Top Jobs Opposition New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

8 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.