New Zealand PM To Chair APEC Leaders Meeting On COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in a statement Monday that she will chair a July 16 meeting of APEC (the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) leaders focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

"This is the first time in APEC's history that leaders have held an extraordinary meeting at leaders' level, and it reflects our desire to navigate together out of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis," said Ardern.

"Responding collectively is vital to accelerate the economic recovery for the region," Ardern said, adding, "Our region has already responded in significant ways, including removing barriers to the efficient distribution of vaccines and related goods, but there is still a lot of work to do to get through the crisis.

""Leaders will share information so we can continue to build on our collective understanding of the region's health response to COVID-19, and shape a collaborative economic response," she continued.

