New Zealand PM Welcomes New Governor-general

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday welcomed the appointment of Cindy Kiro as the next governor-general.

Kiro's appointment for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October.

Kiro has "a highly distinguished and lengthy career in academic and leadership positions and has made significant contributions across a number of fields and organizations," Ardern said at a press conference.

She is currently chief executive of the Royal Society, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities and raises public understanding of those fields.

Ardern thanked the current governor-general and will host a state farewell for her in September.

