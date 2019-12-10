New Zealand police launch criminal probe into volcano deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :New Zealand police on Tuesday announced a criminal investigation into how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths.

"I can confirm now that we will commence a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island," deputy commissioner John Tims told reporters in the wake of Monday's disaster.