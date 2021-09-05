New Zealand post 128-5 in third Bangladesh T20I

Dhaka, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Henry Nicholls top-scored with 36 runs off 29 balls as New Zealand finished their innings at 128-5 in the third Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

Nicholls led the Blackcaps' recovery in an unbroken 66-run sixth-wicket stand with Tom Blundell (30) after New Zealand were teetering at 62-5.

The Blackcaps won the toss and elected to bat first as they battle to keep the 5-match series alive after losing the first two games.

Medium-pacer Mohammad Saifuddin was the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh with figures of 2-28.