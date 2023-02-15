New Zealand provides funds for farmers, growers hit by cyclone

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:The New Zealand government is providing an initial 4 million NZ Dollars (2.53 million U.S. dollars) to help farmers, growers and rural communities mobilize and co-ordinate recovery efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle following the declaration of a national state of emergency.

"The breadth of this storm's impact is unprecedented with milk collection disrupted, orchards inundated and livestock losses across much of the North Island," Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said on Wednesday.

This is a difficult time for many, with thousands of people's homes and businesses affected by this large-scale adverse event, O'Connor said, adding the recovery mobilization fund will help provide extra resources for sector organizations to support affected areas.