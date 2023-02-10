WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand will provide further humanitarian funding and technical assistance to support relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria following deadly earthquakes.

"Building on our initial contribution, we will contribute a further 3 million NZ Dollars (1.9 million U.S. dollars) in humanitarian funding to support response efforts on the ground," Acting Foreign Minister David Parker said on Friday.

Among them, 2 million NZ dollars (1.

26 million U.S. dollars) will be delivered through the World Food Program (WFP) in Türkiye, providing immediate relief for displaced families in an overwhelmingly challenging environment that is made worse by freezing temperatures, Parker said.

"With tens of thousands displaced and food supply chains disrupted, our contribution will support WFP to deliver vital food assistance to communities including family food packages and supporting the operation of soup kitchens," he said.