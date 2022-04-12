UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Ready To Go Further, Faster To Cut Emissions: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The greenhouse gas inventory released on Tuesday by New Zealand's Ministry for the Environment underlines the case for accelerated action to reduce gas emissions in the country, said Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

New Zealand's first ever emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will set out how the country will meet the first emissions budget, and include policies and strategies to reduce emissions in key sectors like transport, energy, waste, building and construction, agriculture and forestry, Shaw said in a statement.

The inventory shows that the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns had an impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

Gross emissions went down by 3 percent between 2019 and 2020, mainly driven by less travel by road, air and sea, and reduced fuel use for manufacturing. From 1990 to 2020 gross emissions have increased by 21 percent.

Later this year, the New Zealand government will make a decision on how to measure, manage and price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions in order to create the right incentives for farmers to reduce emissions and move to more efficient, sustainable farming practices, the minister said.

