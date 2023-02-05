ANKARA, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :New Zealand is ready to share its experience with Ankara about diplomatic expansion in the wider Asia-Pacific region, according to its ambassador.

"We stand ready to share with Türkiye, our experiences in that regard," Zoe Coulson-Sinclair told Anadolu, discussing Türkiye's Asia Anew initiative.

Coulson-Sinclair's comments came as New Zealand prepares to celebrate its national day -- known as Waitangi Day -- when people of all communities and backgrounds gather Monday in Waitangi, a small village in the north, to commemorate the first signing of New Zealand's founding document: Te Tiriti o Waitangi, The Treaty of Waitangi.

The pact between New Zealand's indigenous people and the British Crown was signed Feb. 6, 1840.

Sitting against a wall that showcased artwork -- a representation of a number of the original signatures of the Treaty of Waitangi, Coulson-Sinclair said her country of more than 5 million could be a link between the region and Türkiye as New Zealand "might look like a gateway for some Turkish companies that are interested in reaching into the Pacific, the Pacific Islands region -- these are the kind of ways in which maybe we can help.

" Türkiye launched the Asia Anew initiative in 2019 to "further enhance its relations with Asia, which is becoming the world's economic center, in multiple dimensions." The initiative is seen by experts as a step toward reshaping the future diplomacy of Türkiye, a country that straddles two continents and "is a bridge between the East and the West."A large country like Türkiye, said Coulson-Sinclair, "can't ignore the rise of Asia -- with growing significance.""New Zealand has invested an incredible amount in the last 30 years to make sure that it is very linked into the wider Asia Pacific region as a small country, dependent on trade -- connectivity is everything for us," said New Zealand's top diplomat in Türkiye, recalling Wellington was the second country to recognize the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.