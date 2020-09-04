New Zealand records first Covid-19 death in over three months

Wellington, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus death in more than three months when a man in his 50s succumbed to the virus, health officials said Friday.

"The man in his 50s was part of the August Auckland cluster and died earlier today at Middlemore (Hospital)," the health department said in a statement.

The death takes New Zealand's death toll from the virus to 23, with the most recent previous fatality on May 24.

