New Zealand reforms grocery sector to ensure fairness

WELLINGTON,Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A new Grocery Code of Conduct was released on Friday to impose stiff fines on big supermarket chains for not treating small suppliers fairly, part of the government's reform of the grocery sector to make it fair for consumers and suppliers.

"The big supermarket chains have not been treating local suppliers fairly, as they have been taking advantage of their dominance and imposing unreasonable terms and conditions," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said while launching the code in Christchurch.

The new code requires large corporates to pay on time, have plain-English supply contracts and deal with small companies in good faith.

The maximum penalty for companies breaching the code is the greater of 3 percent of turnover, the value of any commercial gain from the breach, or 3 million New Zealand Dollars (1.79 million U.S. dollars). Individuals face fines up to 200,000 New Zealand dollars (119,497 U.S. dollars), according to the code.