Open Menu

New Zealand Reforms Grocery Sector To Ensure Fairness

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

New Zealand reforms grocery sector to ensure fairness

WELLINGTON,Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A new Grocery Code of Conduct was released on Friday to impose stiff fines on big supermarket chains for not treating small suppliers fairly, part of the government's reform of the grocery sector to make it fair for consumers and suppliers.

"The big supermarket chains have not been treating local suppliers fairly, as they have been taking advantage of their dominance and imposing unreasonable terms and conditions," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said while launching the code in Christchurch.

The new code requires large corporates to pay on time, have plain-English supply contracts and deal with small companies in good faith.

The maximum penalty for companies breaching the code is the greater of 3 percent of turnover, the value of any commercial gain from the breach, or 3 million New Zealand Dollars (1.79 million U.S. dollars). Individuals face fines up to 200,000 New Zealand dollars (119,497 U.S. dollars), according to the code. E

Related Topics

Christchurch Commerce From Government Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

17 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

26 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

1 hour ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

3 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous