New Zealand Rejects COVID-19 Restrictions On Chinese Travelers

January 04, 2023

ANKARA , Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :New Zealand on Wednesday announced that Wellington will not impose any COVID-19-related restrictions against travelers from China and called the imposition of any restrictions "not required or justified." In a statement, the country's COVID-19 Response Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall said there is a minimal public health risk to New Zealand.

"In response, officials have done a public health risk assessment including working through scenarios of potential case numbers among travelers from China. This confirmed these visitors won't contribute significantly to our Covid case numbers, meaning entry restrictions aren't required or justified," Verrall said.

Her statement came after several countries including the US, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, Morocco, Qatar, Canada, South Korea, and Taiwan announced requiring negative COVID-19 tests from travelers coming from China.

"There is a minimal public health risk to New Zealand. We know that BF7 is the prevalent variant in China and that it hasn't caused significant outbreaks in other countries that, like New Zealand, have already been exposed to the BA5 variant. So public health measures are not required to protect New Zealanders," Verrall added.

