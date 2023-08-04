New Zealand releases roadmap for future of defense, national security

WELLINGTON,Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government has released for the first time its strategy for defense development and national security in a world "contending with a range of complex and disruptive security challenges," Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Friday.

While releasing the Defense Policy Review and New Zealand's first National Security Strategy, Hipkins urged the defense force to be clear-eyed on risks and to put in place the right capabilities to be effective.

The Defense Policy Strategy Statement sets out New Zealand's defense goals and how to achieve them.

The National Security Strategy is the government's direction to the wider national security community on how to navigate the changed environment.

Defense Minister Andrew Little said the areas to focus the national security efforts include investing in a combat-capable defense force and the wider national security system; and tackling emerging issues like disinformation, and undertaking more concerted efforts in areas where threats are growing, like economic security.