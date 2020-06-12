UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Removes Statue Of Controversial Colonist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

New Zealand removes statue of controversial colonist

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The New Zealand city of Hamilton on Friday tore down a statue of the colonial military commander after whom it was named, joining a growing list of places worldwide that are reckoning with their past.

A crane hoisted the bronze sculpture of Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton from the town square Friday morning after requests from local Maori and threats from anti-racism protesters to topple it.

A small group of cheering spectators looked on.

Hamilton City Council acknowledged the statue's extraction was part of a push to remove memorials "which are seen to represent cultural disharmony and oppression" sparked by global anti-racism protests.

"I know many people -- in fact, a growing number of people -- find the statue personally and culturally offensive," mayor Paula Southgate said.

"We can't ignore what is happening all over the world and nor should we. At a time when we are trying to build tolerance and understanding... I don't think the statue helps us to bridge those gaps." Hamilton was a naval commander who fought indigenous Maori defending their land against British colonial expansion in the 19th century.

He died at the Battle of Pukehinahina, or Gate Pa, in 1864, when -- in an early example of trench warfare -- a group of Maori in a fortified encampment successfully fended off British troops and artillery, despite being outnumbered.

The statue was donated to the council in 2013 and the council said its removal came after a formal request from the regional iwi, or tribe, Waikato-Tainui.

Anti-racism protesters had vowed to tear it down at a demonstration this weekend, with activist Taitimu Maipi labelling Hamilton a murderer.

"How can we accept that he's a hero when he's a monster who led battles," Maipi told the Waikato Times.

Waikato-Tainui praised the statue's removal, saying it was discussing other problematic colonial Names and symbols with Hamilton council, including the prospect of restoring the city's original Maori name Kirikiriroa.

"This was a devastating time for our people and these injustices of the past should not be a continual reminder as we look to grow and develop our beautiful city into the future," iwi chairman Rukumoana Schaafhausen said.

Statues and place names honouring figures such as slavers and colonial military figures are being reassessed worldwide in response to anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of African American man George Floyd.

Hamilton council said the fate of the British commander's statue and what, if anything, should replace it were still under discussion.

Related Topics

Century World Police Died Hamilton Man George Bronze All From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

8 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

8 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

8 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.