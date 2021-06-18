New Zealand Reports 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:00 PM
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Friday.
The newly imported case came from Spain and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands currently at 2,358, including 23 active cases, it said.