New Zealand reports 1 case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Friday.

The newly imported case came from Spain and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands currently at 2,358, including 23 active cases, it said.