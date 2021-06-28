UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 10 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 10 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no cases in the community on Monday.

The 10 newly imported cases came from Russia, the Maldives, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Oman, South Africa, India, Malaysia, with one of the cases' full travel history being obtained. They have all remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,382, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.

The quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories has been paused from Saturday night until Tuesday night, said New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing, Hipkins said.

As a result, the New Zealand government has taken the precautionary step of temporarily widening the current pause with Australia's New South Wales to include all of Australia, he said.

