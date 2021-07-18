New Zealand reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The new cases were reported since the ministry's last update on Friday, while there was no new case of COVID-19 in the wider community, said the ministry.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the New Zealand border was seven.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 45 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,458.

New Zealand public health officials were closely monitoring the situation in Australia's Victoria where there had been a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

New Zealanders who were in Victoria since July 8 were encouraged to keep following local health measures, said the ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 2,397,849.