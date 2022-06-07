New Zealand reports 10,191 new community cases of COVID-19 in 2 days

WELLINGTON, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 10,191 new community cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths from the pandemic in the past two days, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,997 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 111 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border in the past two days.

Currently, 371 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,200,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.