New Zealand reports 10,239 new community cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 10,239 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 10,239 new community infections, 1,886 were in the largest city Auckland.

The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 913 in Waikato, 617 in Bay of Plenty, 692 in the Capital and Coast and 1,750 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There were 848 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 28 people at the ICU or HDU. The ministry also reported the deaths of four people with COVID-19 on Sunday.