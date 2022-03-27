UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 10,239 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 12:30 PM

New Zealand reports 10,239 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 10,239 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 10,239 new community infections, 1,886 were in the largest city Auckland.

The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 913 in Waikato, 617 in Bay of Plenty, 692 in the Capital and Coast and 1,750 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There were 848 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 28 people at the ICU or HDU. The ministry also reported the deaths of four people with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Related Topics

Auckland Border Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

12 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

12 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

12 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>