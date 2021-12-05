UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 108 New Cases Of COVID-19

New Zealand reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of the cases, 106 were community cases while two were imported cases at the border.

Among them, 93 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, eight in nearby Waikato, three in Northland, one in Whanganui, and one in Canterbury.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 9,037, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions.

There were 77 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven cases in intensive care units or high dependency units.

