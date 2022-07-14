New Zealand reports 11,382 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 11,382 new community cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

In addition, 334 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas, it said.

Currently, 765 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 11 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has so far reported 1,464,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

The government is rolling out additional measures to help tackle the second Omicron wave and record levels of flu to ease pressure on the health system and health workers, Minister for COVID-19 Response Ayesha Verrall told a press conference.

New Zealand is at the beginning of a second Omicron wave that could be bigger than the first, with the more transmissible BA.5 variant becoming the dominant strain in the community, Verrall said.