New Zealand Reports 11,560 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

New Zealand reports 11,560 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 11,560 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 11,560 new community infections, 1,931 were in the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are 678 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 30 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 23 more deaths on Saturday.

New Zealand has reported 681,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

