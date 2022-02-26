UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 13,606 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

WELLINGTON, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 13,606 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 9,262 were in the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were six new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

There were 263 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU).

The ministry urged all New Zealanders to get their booster vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of severe illness and hospitalization.

New Zealand reported a total of 70,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

