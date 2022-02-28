UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 14,633 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 14,633 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

More than 9,000 cases of the infections were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, 23 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently 344 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with five of them in the intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 100,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 82,105 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

The country is at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

