New Zealand Reports 148 New Cases Of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:New Zealand recorded 148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the pandemic, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Of the newly reported coronavirus infections, 144 were community cases across New Zealand and four were imported cases detected at the border, said the ministry in a statement.

The total tally of cases in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community rose to 8,118, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There are currently 82 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine in the intensive care.

New Zealand has so far recorded a total of 10,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since being hit by the pandemic, said the Ministry.

According to it, 85 percent of eligible New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

