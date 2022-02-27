New Zealand Reports 14,941 New Community Cases Of COVID-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM
WELLINGTON, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 14,941 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.
Among the 14,941 new community infections, 9,046 were in the largest city Auckland, according to the ministry.
In addition, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
There were 305 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated at the ICU or HDU.
The ministry also reported one more death with COVID-19.