New Zealand reports 14,941 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 14,941 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 14,941 new community infections, 9,046 were in the largest city Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There were 305 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated at the ICU or HDU.

The ministry also reported one more death with COVID-19.