New Zealand reports 15,161 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 15,161 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 15,161 new community infections, 7,226 were in the largest city Auckland. Four new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

One more death was reported.

There were 618 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 people at intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU).

New Zealand reported a total of 222,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.