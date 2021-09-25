New Zealand reports 16 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 16 new community cases of COVID-19 in Auckland, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

There was also one historical case of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, and one historical community case recorded not associated with the current outbreak.

The total COVID-19 case number in the current Delta variant community outbreak in New Zealand reached 1,146 including 1,129 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, said the ministry.

There were 13 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including four in ICU or HCU (High Care Unit).

The country has reported 3,806 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions. Gatherings are limited to 10 people. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2 restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.