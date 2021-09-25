UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 16 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

New Zealand reports 16 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 16 new community cases of COVID-19 in Auckland, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

There was also one historical case of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, and one historical community case recorded not associated with the current outbreak.

The total COVID-19 case number in the current Delta variant community outbreak in New Zealand reached 1,146 including 1,129 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, said the ministry.

There were 13 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including four in ICU or HCU (High Care Unit).

The country has reported 3,806 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Auckland is at COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions. Gatherings are limited to 10 people. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2 restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.

Related Topics

Alert Wellington Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

39 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.