UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 17,148 New Community Cases, 34 Deaths Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 deaths of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 17,148 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

There are also 34 new deaths from COVID-19 in the country, the highest daily fatality number reported by the ministry.

Among the new community infections, 2,899 were recorded in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,816 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.

In addition, there were 44 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 842 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 26 held in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 626,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings starting from Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.

Related Topics

Auckland Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

2 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pat ..

UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

18 minutes ago
 'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet ..

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

30 minutes ago
 PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

34 minutes ago
 Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

34 minutes ago
 Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Rus ..

Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>