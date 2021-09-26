New Zealand reports 18 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 18 new community cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The new community cases of COVID-19 were all in the country's largest city Auckland. The Ministry also reported one new case and two historical cases of COVID-19 detected at the border.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 1,165, including 1,148 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, said the Ministry.

There were 12 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, it said.

New Zealand recorded 3,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the Ministry.