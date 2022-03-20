UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 18,514 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 18,514 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 4,346 were in the largest city Auckland.

In addition, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There were 939 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 24 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

The ministry also reported 10 more deaths with COVID-19. Of these deaths, one was from Northland, three were from Auckland, one from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from the Lakes area, and one was from Wellington.

New Zealand had reported 470,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

>