New Zealand reports 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 9,789 were in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation.

In addition, there were seven new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

There were 597 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 people at the intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU).

The ministry also reported five deaths with COVID-19.

New Zealand reported a total of 206,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.