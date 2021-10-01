UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 19 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:50 PM

New Zealand reports 19 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 19 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country's community outbreak to 1,268.

The new infections were all recorded in the largest city Auckland, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay told a press conference.

Twenty-three community cases are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs), McElnay said.

There are 1,238 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or sub-cluster, and a further nine cases for which links are yet to be fully established, she said.

Auckland relaxed restrictions by moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 on Sept.

22 for at least two weeks. The city was previously at Level 4, the top-level COVID-19 lockdown for more than 30 days, longer than last year's lockdown, with schools and non-essential businesses closed.

Under Alert Level 3, construction work and takeaway services can resume with necessary safety measures in place, while most students are still encouraged to study at home.

The rest of the country stays at Alert Level 2, under which businesses and schools are back to normal, with mask-wearing being mandatory in certain settings and gatherings limited to 50 people in size.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic stands currently at 3,935, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

Alert Auckland All New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

52 minutes ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

38 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

38 minutes ago
 'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked b ..

'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

38 minutes ago
 For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermo ..

For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad ..

38 minutes ago
 Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cas ..

Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.