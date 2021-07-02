New Zealand reports 2 imported COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no new cases in the community on Friday.

The two imported cases came from South Africa and Britain, and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 27, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,386, the ministry said in a statement.