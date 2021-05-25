UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Tuesday.

The two newly imported cases came from Japan and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, respectively, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 22, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,313, it said.

