New Zealand Reports 20 New Community COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, Director-General of Health from the Ministry of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a press conference on Sunday.

The 20 new community cases of COVID-19 were all in Auckland, said Bloomfield.

There were four additional COVID-19 cases reported at the New Zealand border, according to the breakdown provided by the Ministry of Health.

The total case number in the latest Delta variant community outbreak in New Zealand has reached 801 with 784 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

Thirty-eight people are currently in hospital, six of whom are in the ICU, Bloomfield said.

"It is crucial that good level of COVID-19 testing is maintained to stamp out the virus. Anyone with cold and flu symptoms, especially in Auckland, should get tested," said Bloomfield.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 3,412. The total death number was 27, according to the ministry.

