New Zealand Reports 209 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 209 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 99 are in the largest city Auckland, 51 in nearby Waikato, 21 in Northland, 15 in Bay of Plenty, 15 in the Lakes region, three in Hawke's Bay, four in Tairawhiti and one in the MidCentral region, according to the ministry.

In addition, 64 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Nine patients are currently being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with one in the intensive care unit.

The country has recorded 16,901 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 12,630 cases from the current community outbreak, said the ministry.

To date, about 94 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, the ministry said, adding that from Friday, 1 million people are now eligible for their booster dose after the interval was reduced from four to three months.

