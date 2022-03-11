New Zealand reports 20,989 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 20,989 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 7,240 were in the largest city Auckland. Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

The ministry also reported seven deaths of COVID-19, most of whom were elderly people.

Currently there are 856 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 20 people in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 327,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 209,754 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in ma