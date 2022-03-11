UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 20,989 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

New Zealand reports 20,989 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 20,989 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 7,240 were in the largest city Auckland. Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

The ministry also reported seven deaths of COVID-19, most of whom were elderly people.

Currently there are 856 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 20 people in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 327,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 209,754 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in ma

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

JUI-F MNAs set free by police in Islamabad

JUI-F MNAs set free by police in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 realme Reveals Sajal Aly as the Face of realme 9 S ..

Realme Reveals Sajal Aly as the Face of realme 9 Series

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post invites entries for Int'l letter wri ..

Pakistan Post invites entries for Int'l letter writing competition

11 minutes ago
 North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

27 minutes ago
 Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay ..

Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay vast debt: official

27 minutes ago
 Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China ..

Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>