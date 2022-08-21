New Zealand reports 2,100 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 2,100 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 3,733. The ministry also reported 436 current hospitalizations including seven cases in intensive care unit or high dependency unit on Sunday.

In addition, there were 116 new cases of COVID-19 that have recently traveled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,699,840 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,824 deaths confirmed in the country as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, according to the ministry.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.