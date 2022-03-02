New Zealand reports 22,152 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 22,152 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

A total of 13,231 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, eight new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 405 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with 10 of them in the intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 142,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 123,836 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

New Zealand officially re-opened its borders on Monday, lifting the COVID-19 border restrictions after two years.

Monday's border reopening is the first stage of New Zealand's five-step reconnecting plan, which allows fully vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travelers from Australia to enter the country without the need for managed isolation.