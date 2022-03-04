UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 22,527 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

WELLINGTON, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 22,527 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

A total of 13,252 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, eight new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 562 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with 11 of them in the intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported 187,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 152,358 active community cases which have been identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

New Zealand officially re-opened its borders on Monday, lifting the COVID-19 border restrictions after two years.

The country is at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

