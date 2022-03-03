UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 23,183 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

WELLINGTON, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 23,183 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

A total of 13,237 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, 11 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 503 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with seven of them in the intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 165,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 146,527 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

New Zealand officially re-opened its borders on Monday, lifting the COVID-19 border restrictions after two years.

