New Zealand reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday.

Of the 24 new cases of COVID-19, 23 were community cases in Auckland and one case was identified at the border, said the ministry.

The number of community cases in the recent Delta variant COVID-19 community outbreak in New Zealand reached 902, with 885 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, said the Ministry.

There were 19 cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including four cases in ICU, it is said.

The country recorded 3,534 cases of COVID-19 in total since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level Four lockdown. The rest of the country is at Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 50 people.

The ministry reminded the public the importance of following the COVID-19 Alert Level rules, and requested people to get tested if they have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times.