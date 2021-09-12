UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 24 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

New Zealand reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of the 24 new cases of COVID-19, 23 were community cases in Auckland and one case was identified at the border, said the ministry.

The number of community cases in the recent Delta variant COVID-19 community outbreak in New Zealand reached 902, with 885 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington, said the Ministry.

There were 19 cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including four cases in ICU, it is said.

The country recorded 3,534 cases of COVID-19 in total since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand's largest city Auckland is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level Four lockdown. The rest of the country is at Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 50 people.

The ministry reminded the public the importance of following the COVID-19 Alert Level rules, and requested people to get tested if they have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times.

Related Topics

Alert Wellington Auckland Border Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

1 hour ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

2 hours ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.