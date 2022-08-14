New Zealand reports 2,618 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 2,618 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 4,302.

The ministry also reported 557 current hospitalizations including 15 cases in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU) on Sunday.

In addition, there were 144 new cases of COVID-19 that have recently travelled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,673,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,750 deaths confirmed in the country as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, according to the ministry.