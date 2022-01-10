UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 27 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

WELLINGTON, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,169.

Among the new infections, 16 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty, two in Hawke's Bay, one in Wellington, and one in the Lakes district, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 35 cases are being treated in hospitals, including one in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,358 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, over 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.

