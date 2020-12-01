UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:10 AM

WELLINGTON, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Tuesday, with no new community cases.

One person arrived on Nov. 23 from Germany via Singapore and tested positive at routine day 3 testing. Further testing indicates that this case is historical but has not been reported overseas so it is included in New Zealand's totals, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another person arrived on the same day from the United States and was tested positive on day 6 due to a person in their bubble testing positive on day 3.

The person is in the same cluster with the two cases on Monday, said a ministry statement.

The third case arrived on Thursday from South Africa and tested positive at routine day 3 testing.

Three previously reported cases have recovered, as the country's total number of active cases remains at 72, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,703.

With the countdown on until Christmas, the health ministry called to plan parties via video calls or other alternatives if anyone feels unwell.

