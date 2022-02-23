UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 3,297 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

WELLINGTON, Feb. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 3,297 new community cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

More than half of the new community infections were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, eight new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

There are currently 179 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with one of them in the intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported a total of 38,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 21,648 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

The country is at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

