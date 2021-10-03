New Zealand reports 33 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 33 new community cases of COVID-19, said Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health from the Ministry of Health at a press conference on Sunday.

Of the new community cases, 32 were in the country's largest city Auckland, one case was in the Waikato region in the central part of the North Island of New Zealand.

Additionally, there was one new community case reported outside Auckland. The case was not added to Sunday's case number tally, due to the time of reporting.

Following Sunday's new cases reported outside of Auckland, part of the Waikato region will be upgraded to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59 p.m. Sunday night for five days, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the press conference.

The prime minister urged New Zealanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the vast majority of the cases have not been vaccinated.