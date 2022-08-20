New Zealand reports 3,302 new community cases of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):New Zealand reported 3,302 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the country's Ministry of Health in a statement.

The ministry reported 467 current hospitalizations, including seven cases in ICU or HDU on Saturday. In addition, there were 123 new cases that have recently travelled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,697,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,824 deaths in the country confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, said the ministry.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.